2023/24
23 Teams
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Kreishandballverband Nordfriesland - Männer Kreispokal
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand 2
Kreishandballverband Nordfriesland - Männer Kreispokal
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Nordsee und Nord - Männer Kreisliga (Nord)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Kreishandballverband Nordfriesland - Frauen Kreispokal
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Nordsee und Nord - Frauen Kreisklasse (Nord 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Jugend - männliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Jugend - männliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Jugend - männliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Jugend - männliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse 2
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse 2
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Kreishandballverband Flensburg - männliche F-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 4)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Kreishandballverband Flensburg - männliche F-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand 2
Kreishandballverband Flensburg - männliche F-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Region Jugend - weibliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 1, B)
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - weibliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse 2
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
KHV Flensburg - weibliche D-Jugend Kreisliga A
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - weibliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse 3
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
mJD-KL-C
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
wJE-KL-C
SG Husum/Schobüll/Nordstrand
mF-So-KL B