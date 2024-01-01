Suche
2024/25
25 Teams
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Männer Regionalliga Baden-Württemberg
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
HVW - Männer Landesliga Staffel 2
VfL Waiblingen Handball 3
Rems-Stuttgart - Männer Bezirksliga
VfL Waiblingen
2. Bundesliga
VfL Waiblingen
DHB-Pokal Frauen
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Frauen Oberliga Württemberg
VfL Waiblingen Handball 3
Frauen Bezirksoberliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - männliche B-Jugend Bezirksliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball
weibl. Jugend C Oberliga Württemberg
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche C-Jugend Bezirksliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche D-Jugend Bezirksliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche D-Jugend Bezirksklasse
VfL Waiblingen Handball
gemischte Jugend D Bezirksoberliga
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
gemischte Jugend D 2. Bezirksklasse
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 6
VfL Waiblingen Handball 3
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 6
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 6+1 (Endrunde)
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 6+1 Staffel 2 Kombistaffel
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 2
VfL Waiblingen Handball
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 2
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 5
VfL Waiblingen Handball 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 5
VfL Waiblingen Handball 3
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 6
VfL Waiblingen Handball 3
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 6
