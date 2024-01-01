|
Home
Vereine
TSV Hillentrup
Teams
TSV Hillentrup
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
2023/24
23 Teams
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - Männer Kreisliga
TSV Hillentrup 2
Lippe - Männer Kreisklasse
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - Frauen Bezirksliga
TSV Hillentrup 2
Lippe - Frauen Kreisliga
TSV Hillentrup 2
Lippe - Frauen Vorbereitungsspiele
TSV Hillentrup
Handballkreis Lippe - männliche A-Jugend - Pokal
TSV Hillentrup
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche A-Jugend Kreisliga (Hinrunde)
TSV Hillentrup
männl. A-Jugend Kreisklasse Rück OWL
TSV Hillentrup
Handballkreis Lippe - A-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation KüS
TSV Hillentrup
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche B-Jugend Kreisklasse
TSV Hillentrup
HK Lippe - männliche B-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (KüS)
TSV Hillentrup
HK Lippe - männliche B-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (KüS)
TSV Hillentrup
B-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation 2024 KüS
TSV Hillentrup
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (KüS)
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
TSV Hillentrup
Handballkreis Lippe - weibliche A-Jugend - Pokal
TSV Hillentrup
KÜS Ostwestfalen - weibliche A-Jugend Bezirksliga
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Kreisliga
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
TSV Hillentrup
Lippe - gemischte F-Jugend
