|
Home
Vereine
HSG Handball Lemgo
Teams
HSG Handball Lemgo
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
2023/24
80 Teams
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Pokal
HSG Handball Lemgo
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Vorbereitungsspiele
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Vorbereitungsspiele
HSG Handball Lemgo 9
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Vorbereitungsspiele
Team HandbALL Lippe II
3. Liga Männer
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Lippe - Männer Bezirksliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 4
Lippe - Männer Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Handballkreis Lippe - Frauen Pokal
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - Frauen Bezirksliga
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche A-Jugend Echt Lippsk-Cup
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - männliche A-Jugend - Pokal
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche B-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche B-Jugend Echt Lippsk-Cup
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Final4)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Final4)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Final4)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Final4)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Jugendbundesliga A-Jugend männlich
HSG Handball Lemgo
Deutsche Meisterschaft B-Jugend männlich
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche A-Jugend Bezirksliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - A-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation HV-W
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Handballkreis Lippe - A-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation HV-W
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Quali24 mA zur OL Gr. 3
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen - männliche B-Jugend Oberliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Westfalen - männliche B-Jugend Verbandsliga (Staffel 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche B-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - B-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation HV-W
HSG Handball Lemgo
Handballkreis Lippe - B-Jgd.-m. Vorbereitungsspiele
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - B-Jgd.-m. Vorbereitungsspiele
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Handballkreis Lippe - B-Jgd.-m. Vorbereitungsspiele
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen - männliche C-Jugend Oberliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche C-Jugend Kreisklasse 1
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (KüS)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Handballkreis Lippe - C-Jgd.-m. Kreis-Qualifikation HV-W
HSG Handball Lemgo
Quali24 mC zur RL Gr. 1
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 3)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 3)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 4)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen – männliche E-Jugend Mini EM (Hauptrunde 2)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 3
HK Lippe - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Final4)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Handballkreis Lippe - B-Jgd.-w. Kreis-Qualifikation HV-W
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen - weibliche C-Jugend Verbandsliga (Staffel 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
KÜS Ostwestfalen - weibliche C-Jugend Bezirksliga
HSG Handball Lemgo
HK Lippe - weibliche C-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (HV-W)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - weibliche C-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation (HV-W)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
HK Lippe - weibliche C-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Kreisklasse
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo 2
Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 2)
HSG Handball Lemgo
D-Jgd.-w. KK Entscheidung (Li-2023)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Kreisliga
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - weibliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen – männliche E-Jugend Mini EM (Endrunde)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalenteilmeisterschaft mD Gr. 1
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - E-Jugend Junior Vorrunde (Gruppe 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - E-Jugend Junior (Staffel 1)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Westfalen – männliche E-Jugend Mini EM (Gruppe F)
HSG Handball Lemgo
Lippe - gemischte F-Jugend
