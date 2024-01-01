Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo

|

Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo
LiveLigenWettbewerbeVereineVerbände

|

HomeVereineSG Handball Community Rastatt UmlandTeams
Logo

SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland

TeamsSpielplanDer Verein
2023/24
6 Teams
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland
SHV - männliche B-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland
SHV - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland 2
SHV - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland
Rastatt - weibliche D-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland
Jugend D Weiblich Sichtungsturnier Gruppe 2
SG Handball Community Rastatt Umland
Rastatt - weibliche D-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 1)