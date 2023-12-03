|
|
Home
Vereine
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Spielplan
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
NW-Platzierung-Männlich
Kreishandballverband Flensburg
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
12
15
NW-Platzierung-Weiblich
Kreishandballverband Steinburg
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
6
13
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
NW-Endrunde-Männlich
Kreishandballverband Lübeck
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
14
9
NW-Endrunde-Weiblich
Kreishandballverband Lübeck
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
18
8
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge männl. St. A
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
HG Region Förde
8
11
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge weibl. St. A
Kreishandballverband Neumünster
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
8
19
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge männl. St. A
Kreishandballverband Nordfriesland
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
8
8
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge weibl. St. A
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Kreishandballverband Dithmarschen
16
7
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge männl. St. A
Kreishandballverband Steinburg
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
14
15
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge weibl. St. A
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Kreishandballverband Rendsburg/Eckernförde
10
6
Mittwoch, 1.5.2024
Nachwuchs-Challenge männl. St. A
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Kreishandballverband Segeberg
14
13
Nachwuchs-Challenge weibl. St. A
Kreishandballverband Segeberg
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
9
7
Sonntag, 3.12.2023
rso-ka-m
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
Kreishandballverband Lübeck
22
31
Sonntag, 3.12.2023
rso-ka-m
Kreishandballverband Ostholstein
HG Lauenburg/Stormarn
14
27
