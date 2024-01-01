Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo

2023/24
20 Teams
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Pfalzgascup (Vorrunde, Gruppe 3)
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Pfalzgascup (Vorrunde, Gruppe 3)
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Cup Vorrunde Gruppe 2
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche A-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Bezirksliga
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Bezirksliga (Staffel 1)
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - weibliche A-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - weibliche B-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - weibliche C-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - weibliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - weibliche E-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend C Bezirksliga Rückrunde
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend E Kreisliga1 Rückrunde
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - gemischte F-Jugend