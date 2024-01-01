|
|
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
2023/24
23 Teams
SG Schorndorf 1846
HVW - Männer Landesliga Staffel 2
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - Männer Bezirksklasse
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - Frauen Bezirksliga
SG Schorndorf 1846
HV Württemberg - männliche B-Jugend Württembergliga-Qualifikation (Gruppe 5)
SG Schorndorf 1846
HVW - männliche C-Jugend Landesliga Staffel 1
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche A-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche B-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche C-Jugend Kreisliga A
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - weibliche D-Jugend Kreisliga A
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte D-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte D-Jugend Kreisliga B
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 4
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 4
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 6
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 4+1 Staffel 6
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 6+1 Kombi (Staffel 2)
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte E-Jugend 6+1 Kombi (Staffel 2)
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 2
SG Schorndorf 1846
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 2
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 7
SG Schorndorf 1846 2
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend Staffel 7
SG Schorndorf 1846 3
Rems-Stuttgart - gemischte F-Jugend (Staffel 8)
