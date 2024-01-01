Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo

2022/23
19 Teams
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Pokal
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Vorbereitungsspiele
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt) 2
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer Vorbereitungsspiele
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - Männer Kreisliga
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt) 2
Handballkreis Lippe - Männer 1. Kreisklasse
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Handballkreis Lippe - Frauen Pokal
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - Frauen Bezirksliga
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - Frauen Vorbereitungsspiele
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
KÜS Ostwestfalen - männliche C-Jugend Kreisklasse 2
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HK Lippe - männliche C-Jugend Kreis-Qualifikation Turnier (KüS)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HK Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - männliche E-Jugend Vorrunde (Gruppe 3)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HK Lippe - weibliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Jugend-Pokal (Vorrunde/n)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Handballkreis Lippe D-Jgd.-w. Kreiskliga
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
HV Westfalen - Mini WM (Gruppe D Leopoldshöhe)
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - E-Jugend Junior
TuS v. 1898 Leopoldshöhe (alt)
Lippe - gemischte F-Jugend