SG Gutach/Wolfach
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Der Verein
2023/24
23 Teams
SG Gutach/Wolfach
SHV - Männer - Pokalrunde
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - Männer Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach 2
Männer Kreisklasse A - AR
SG Gutach/Wolfach 2
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - Männer Kreisklasse A (Staffel 1)
SG Gutach/Wolfach 3
SHV - Männer Kreisklasse B
SG Gutach/Wolfach 4
SHV - Männer Kreisklasse C
SG Gutach/Wolfach
SHV - Frauen Landesliga Nord
SG Gutach/Wolfach 2
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - Frauen Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - männliche A-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
B-Jugend Bezirksklasse - Final 4
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - männliche B-Jugend Bezirksklasse (Süd)
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Südbadischer HV - männliche B-Jugend Südbadenliga (Quali OSA)
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Südbadischer HV - männliche B-Jugend Südbadenliga (Quali OSP)
SG Gutach/Wolfach
männl. Jugend B SBL-Quali OG/SW ER
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - männliche C-Jugend Bezirksklasse (Staffel 2)
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - männliche D-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
SHV - weibliche A-Jugend Südbadenliga
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - weibliche B-Jugend Bezirksklasse (Gruppe 2)
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - weibliche C-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
weibl. Jugend C SBL-Quali OG/SW
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - weibliche D-Jugend Bezirksklasse
SG Gutach/Wolfach
Offenburg-Schwarzwald - weibliche E-Jugend Bezirksklasse (Staffel 1)
