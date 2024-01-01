HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
2023/24
13 Teams
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - weibliche A-Jugend Regionsliga 3