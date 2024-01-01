Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo

HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe

2023/24
13 Teams
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - männliche B-Jugend Regionsliga (Staffel 4)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Kreishandballverband Steinburg - männliche D-Jugend
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Vergleichsturnier-mJD-2
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Kreishandballverband Steinburg - männliche E-Jugend
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Vergleichsturnier-mJE-3
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Steinburg - weibliche E-Jugend Rückrunde B-Pokal (21/22)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Handballverband Schleswig-Holstein - weibliche A-Jugend Regionsliga 3
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Region Jugend - weibliche C-Jugend Regionsklasse (Staffel 2)
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Kreishandballverband Steinburg - weibliche D-Jugend
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Vergleichsturnier-wJD-3
HSG Hohe Geest / Sport-Club Itzehoe
Kreishandballverband Steinburg - weibliche E-Jugend Hinrunde (21/22)