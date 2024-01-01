|
Vereine
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Teams
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
2023/24
46 Teams
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
Oberliga RPS - Männer
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - Männer Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - Männer Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
PfHV - Männer Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche Jugend B - Pfalzgascup Final Four
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche B-Jugend Pfalzgascup Zwischenrunde Gruppe 1
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche Jugend C - Pfalzgascup Final Four
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche C-Jugend Pfalzgascup Zwischenrunde Gruppe 1
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Cup Vorrunde Gruppe 4
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
Pfälzer HV - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Cup Vorrunde Gruppe 5
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
Pfälzer HV - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Cup Vorrunde Gruppe 1
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche D-Jugend Sparkassen-Cup Vorrunde Gruppe 3
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
HVS - männliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim-Hochdorf
Jugendbundesliga A-Jugend männlich
mHSG Friesenheim-Hochdorf
Deutsche Meisterschaft B-Jugend männlich
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche A-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mB Regionalliga Quali
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Oberliga RPS - männliche Jugend B
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Pfalzliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Cap-Markt-Cup männliche Jugend B
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Oberliga RPS - männliche Jugend C
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Pfalzliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche C-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mC OL Quali Gr.1
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Verbandsliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Bezirksliga (Staffel 1)
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Pfalzliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
PfHV - männliche D-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Cap-Markt-Cup männliche Jugend D
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Verbandsliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse (Staffel 1)
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 4
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Kreisklasse Staffel 2
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Pfalzliga
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
PfHV - männliche E-Jugend Freundschaftsspiele
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mC Regionalliga Quali
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
Sparkassen-Cup mD-ZR-Gr.1
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Sparkassen-Cup mD-ZR-Gr.2
mHSG Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
männliche Jugend E Kreisliga1 Rückrunde
TV Hochdorf
PfHV - gemischte F-Jugend
