HB Bieles

2024/25
12 Teams
Loterie Nationale Coupe de Luxembourg Männer
Play-Off Promotion Hommes Poule Champion
Promotioun Männer
AXA League Fraen Playoff Relégation Quali
Loterie Nationale Coupe de Luxembourg Fraen
Playoff Promotion Fraen
Promotioun Fraen
U15 Meedercher
U15 Meedercher Playoff classement
Coupe U13 Mixte
U13 Mixte Poule 2
U13 Mixte Poule Titre