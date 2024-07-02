Handball.net LogoAutohero Logo

U20-Länderspiel: Deutschland vs. Italien
U20/21 männlich|Mi., 3.7.24

U20-Länderspiel: Deutschland vs. Italien

Die männliche U20-Nationalmannschaft trifft im letzten Test vor der EM auf Italien. Das Spiel des neu formierten Teams von Bundestrainer Martin Heuberger findet am Samstag, dem 06.07.2024, ab 15:30 Uhr in Landshut statt. handball.net überträgt das Spiel exklusiv für euch im kostenlosen Livestream!

