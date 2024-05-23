News
"html": "<p>Registriere Dich bei handball.net, um am Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen! Mit etwas Glück darfst Du Dich über einen der folgenden Preise freuen:</p><ul><li>1x neues <strong>E-Bike</strong> von Fischer inkl. Helm im Wert von über 2.200€</li><li>1x2 <strong>Tickets </strong>für die <strong>Länderspiele </strong>am 13.07.24 in <strong>Dortmund</strong></li><li>1x2 <strong>Tickets </strong>für die <strong>Länderspiele </strong>am 21.07.24 in <strong>Stuttgart</strong></li></ul><p>Was musst Du tun, um am Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen? Richte Dir ein eigenes <strong>handball.net-Profil</strong> ein. Hierzu musst Du lediglich das untenstehende Formular vollständig & korrekt ausfüllen und die letzte Frage <em>\"Wie bist du auf </em><a href=\"https://www.handball.net/?ref=deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io\"><em>Handball.net</em></a><em> aufmerksam geworden?\"</em> per mit <em>\"Gewinnspiel\"</em> beantworten. Schon bist Du im Lostopf! </p><p>[SIGNUPFORMULAR]</p><p><em><strong>Hinweis</strong>: Um am Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen, muss der Begriff \"Gewinnspiel\" im letzten Feld zwingend hinterlegt sein! Außerdem ist die Aktivierung des Benutzerkontos per E-Mail erforderlich.</em></p><p><em>Einsendeschluss ist der 30.06.2024, 23:59 Uhr. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Teilnahme ab 18 Jahren. Abweichende Darstellung der Gewinne möglich. Die Gewinnspiel-AGBs sind hier nachzulesen: </em><a href=\"https://www.handball.net/nutzungsbedingungen?ref=deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io\" rel=\"noreferrer\"><em>Teilnahmebedingungen</em></a><em>.</em></p><figure class=\"kg-card kg-image-card\"><a href=\"https://www.handball.net/news/folge-deinen-teams-erlebe-saisonfinale-jede-liga-vorteile?ref=deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io\"><img src=\"https://deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io/content/images/2024/05/handball.net_Registrieren_Mobile-Banner_600x100.gif\" class=\"kg-image\" alt=\"\" loading=\"lazy\" width=\"600\" height=\"100\" srcset=\"https://deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io/content/images/2024/05/handball.net_Registrieren_Mobile-Banner_600x100.gif 600w\"></a></figure><h3 id=\"melde-dich-an-und-nutze-die-smarten-funktionen-von-handballnet\">Melde dich an und nutze die smarten Funktionen von handball.net!</h3><p>Langes Suchen und viele Klicks sind Vergangenheit. Auf handball.net kannst du deine <strong>Lieblings-Teams und -Ligen</strong> ganz einfach <strong>speichern</strong>. Dadurch sind sie immer direkt auf deiner Startseite abrufbar.</p><p>Handball.net-User können <strong>Push-Benachrichtigungen</strong> zu ihren Mannschaften aktivieren und erfahren so direkt, wenn ein Spiel startet. Außerdem wirst du sofort über das Endergebnis informiert.</p><p>Du kannst außerdem von den <strong>attraktiven Konditionen für die handball.net-Community</strong> profitieren. Registrierte Nutzer erhalten Rabatte auf <a href=\"https://www.ticket-onlineshop.com/ols/dhb/?ref=deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io\" rel=\"noreferrer\"><strong>Länderspieltickets des DHB</strong></a> und bekommen Vergünstigungen im <a href=\"https://shop.dhb.de/?ref=deutscher-handballbund-e-v.ghost.io\" rel=\"noreferrer\"><strong>DHB-Fanshop</strong></a>.</p>",
}