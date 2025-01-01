Handball.net LogoAtlas Logo
Suche
LiveSpielplansucheFAQ3. Liga Männer3. Liga FrauenJBLH A-männlichJBLH A-weiblichJBLH B-männlichJBLH B-weiblich
HomeVereineJSG Greth/MaxdTeams
Logo

JSG Greth/Maxd

TeamsSpielplanDer Verein
2024/25
17 Teams
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
mJA-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - männliche B-Jugend Verbandsliga
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
mJB-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
wJA-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
wJB-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
wJC-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
wJD-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
wJE-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend C Bezirksoberliga Staffel-1
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
mJC-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend D Bezirksoberliga Staffel-1
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
mJD-FS 24/25
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend E Bezirksoberliga Staffel-2
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
männliche Jugend E Bezirksliga 1 Rückrunde
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
mJE-FS 24/25
Norwegen
Mini WM VR mE-Jgd. Gr.E
JSG Grethen/Maxdorf
PfHV - gemischte F-Jugend