Suche
Finde Vereine, Teams, Ligen und mehr…
Anmelden
Live
Spielplansuche
FAQ
3. Liga Männer
3. Liga Frauen
JBLH A-männlich
JBLH A-weiblich
JBLH B-männlich
JBLH B-weiblich
Home
Vereine
HLZ Frie/Hoch
Teams
HLZ Frie/Hoch
Teams
Spielplan
Der Verein
Stammvereine
2024/25
44 Teams
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
Männer Oberliga
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
M-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
M-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
M-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
PfHV - männliche Jugend B - Pfalzgascup Final Four
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche B-Jugend Pfalzgascup Zwischenrunde Gruppe 1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfälzer HV - männliche C-Jugend Pfalzgascup Zwischenrunde Gruppe 1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mJA-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
männl. Jugend B Regionalliga Südwest
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mJB-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mJB-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
männl. Jugend C Regionalliga Südwest
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Cap-Markt-Cup männliche Jugend D
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Cap-Markt-Cup männliche Jugend E
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
männliche Jugend C Oberliga
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mJC-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mJC-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Pfalz - männliche C-Jugend Pfalzgascup (Final Four)
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
männl. D-Jgd. Oberliga Final Four
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
männliche Jugend D Verbandsliga Staffel-1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
männliche Jugend D Bezirksoberliga Staffel-1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
männliche Jugend D Bezirksoberliga Staffel-2
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mJD-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mJD-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
mJD-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Sparkassen-Cup mD-Final Four
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
Sparkassen-Cup mD-ZR-Gr.1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
Sparkassen-Cup mD-ZR-Gr.2
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
männliche Jugend E Oberliga Rückrunde
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
männliche Jugend E Verbandsliga 1 Rückrunde
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
männliche Jugend E Bezirksoberliga Staffel-1
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
männliche Jugend E Bezirksoberliga Staffel-2
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
männliche Jugend E Bezirksoberliga Staffel-3
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 4
männliche Jugend E Bezirksoberliga Staffel-4
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
männliche Jugend E Bezirksliga 1 Rückrunde
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf
mJE-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 2
mJE-FS 24/25
HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf 3
mJE-FS 24/25
Kuba
Mini WM Final Four mE-Jgd.
Kuba
Mini WM HR mE-Jgd. Gr.2
Algerien
Mini WM VR mE-Jgd. Gr.B
Kuba
Mini WM VR mE-Jgd. Gr.G
Kuba
Mini WM ZR mE-Jgd. Gr.1
Algerien
Mini WM ZR mE-Jgd. Gr.3
Füge den Spielplan des Vereins zu deiner Website hinzu
Home
Spiele
News
Profil
Mehr