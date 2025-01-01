Handball.net LogoAtlas Logo
Suche
LiveSpielplansucheFAQ3. Liga Männer3. Liga FrauenJBLH A-männlichJBLH A-weiblichJBLH B-männlichJBLH B-weiblich
HomeVereineGonsenh/SchottTeams
Logo

Gonsenh/Schott

TeamsSpielplanDer VereinStammvereine
2024/25
19 Teams
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
männliche Jgd. A - Oberliga
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - mJA-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
männliche Jgd. B - Oberliga
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - mJB-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
männliche Jgd. C - Verbandsliga Ost
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - mJC-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
Rheinhessen - mJD-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
mJE-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
wJA-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - wJB+ -FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - wJC-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
weibliche Jgd. D - Verbandsliga Ost
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
Rheinhessen - wJD-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
Rheinhessen - wJE-FS_2
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - Minis
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
männliche Jgd. D - Verbandsliga Ost
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
Jgd. E - Verbandsliga Ost
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott 2
Jgd. E - Verbandsliga Ost
JSG Gonsenheim/TSV Schott
HVR - F-Jugend