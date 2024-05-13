News

{ "slug": "folge-deinen-teams-erlebe-saisonfinale-jede-liga-vorteile", "id": "66421d845948650001ff6770", "uuid": "50a6d640-ec8a-400b-acb7-561dfded5f62", "title": "Folge deinen Teams auf handball.net und erlebe das Saisonfinale in jeder Liga!", "html": "<p>Die Suche nach dem perfekten Handball-Match war noch nie so einfach wie jetzt. Mit wenigen Klicks landest du auf handball.net bundesweit einen Treffer. Vom Amateurbereich bis zu den Profis erfährst du live das aktuelle Geschehen zu deinen Vereinen, Teams und Ligen.</p><h3 id=\"melde-dich-an-und-nutze-die-smarten-funktionen-von-handballnet\">Melde dich an und nutze die smarten Funktionen von handball.net!</h3><p>Langes Suchen und viele Klicks sind Vergangenheit. Auf handball.net kannst du deine <strong>Lieblings-Teams und -Ligen</strong> ganz einfach <strong>speichern</strong>. Dadurch sind sie immer direkt auf deiner Startseite abrufbar.</p><p>Handball.net-User können <strong>Push-Benachrichtigungen</strong> zu ihren Mannschaften aktivieren und erfahren so direkt, wenn ein Spiel startet. Außerdem wirst du sofort über das Endergebnis informiert.</p><p>Du kannst außerdem von den <strong>attraktiven Konditionen für die handball.net-Community</strong> profitieren. Registrierte Nutzer erhalten Rabatte auf Länderspieltickets des DHB und bekommen Vergünstigungen im DHB-Fanshop.</p>

